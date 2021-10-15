$101.16 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $101.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $357.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $497.27 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $523.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

INN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE INN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.