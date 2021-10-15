110,000 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after purchasing an additional 144,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,072. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.