$111.27 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce $111.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.93 million and the highest is $115.76 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $102.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $471.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $446.31 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $457.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.23. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.