112,819 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 112,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of United Community Banks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in United Community Banks by 95.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after purchasing an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after purchasing an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

