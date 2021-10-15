$117.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce sales of $117.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the lowest is $117.17 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $463.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

