$12.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to post $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $14.36 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.53. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

