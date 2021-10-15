$120.42 Million in Sales Expected for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce $120.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $124.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $492.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.65 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.