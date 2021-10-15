$124.86 Million in Sales Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $126.20 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $120.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $528.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

TACO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 588,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

