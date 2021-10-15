$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $14.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $47.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $21.04 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.