1,500 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $12,658,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $74.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,374.38. 207,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,350.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,371.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

