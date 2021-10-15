150,000 Shares in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IACC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

