$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.89 million and the highest is $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $14.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 837,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $3,602,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

