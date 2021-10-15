$168.41 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report $168.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $170.00 million. SJW Group reported sales of $165.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

