1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $27.52 million and $52,130.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.