1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Achieves Market Cap of $156,644.49

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $156,644.49 and approximately $497,848.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00070724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00109807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00071516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,713.69 or 1.00123709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.16 or 0.06204275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

