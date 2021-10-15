$2.06 EPS Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. Microsoft posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

MSFT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,978,455. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.18.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

