$2.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.00.

KSU opened at $292.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

