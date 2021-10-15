$2.54 EPS Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Shares of SWKS opened at $160.24 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 14,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 373,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

