$214.95 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $214.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.97 million and the highest is $216.20 million. CarGurus reported sales of $147.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $807.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,300 shares of company stock worth $18,690,908 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after buying an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

