$225.46 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to post $225.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $233.88 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $836.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $857.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.08 on Friday. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.