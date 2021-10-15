$23.41 Million in Sales Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will post $23.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.81 million to $24.00 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $4.96 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

