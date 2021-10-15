23,761 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,761 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

AXP stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,659. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.