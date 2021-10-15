23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 7.88, but opened at 8.57. 23andMe shares last traded at 9.01, with a volume of 106,565 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is 8.40.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at $42,660,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

