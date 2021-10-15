292,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 1.35% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

VTAQ remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

