$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $297.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

