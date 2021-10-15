29,860 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109,199 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

