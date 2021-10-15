2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. 2U has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of 2U by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 354,647 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.