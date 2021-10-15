$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

NYSE:IFF opened at $148.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

