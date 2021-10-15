30,200 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,026,000. Mastercard accounts for 3.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $4,141,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,580 shares of company stock worth $299,602,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.42. The stock had a trading volume of 119,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,471. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

