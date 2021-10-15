32,136 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

