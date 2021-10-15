$326.32 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $326.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

HUBS stock opened at $789.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $685.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

