$355.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report $355.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.80 million and the lowest is $344.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.23 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -244.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after buying an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 284.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after buying an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 51.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after buying an additional 359,120 shares during the period.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.