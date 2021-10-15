36,000 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $114.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

