40,620 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 4.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

