48,087 Shares in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4,331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.