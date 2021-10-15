$5.82 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report sales of $5.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $24.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

International Paper stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

