$55.52 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to post $55.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.20 million and the lowest is $46.64 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

RC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

