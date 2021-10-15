55,632 Shares in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.26% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Soliton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Soliton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

