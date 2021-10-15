$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $573.70 million and the highest is $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Harsco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Harsco by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Harsco by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

