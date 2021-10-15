$698.80 Million in Sales Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $698.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $701.80 million and the lowest is $693.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

Shares of IEX opened at $213.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day moving average of $220.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

