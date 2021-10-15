$7.46 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post $7.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $1.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 478.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $30.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.92 million to $56.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBRV opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.