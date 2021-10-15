70,600 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,099,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,631,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,312,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,656,000 after purchasing an additional 168,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $36,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $310.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

