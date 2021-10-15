$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $729.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.39 million and the highest is $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 197.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

