$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post sales of $77.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.71 million and the lowest is $77.30 million. Upland Software reported sales of $74.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $308.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $326.52 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $329.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,360,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 42,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

UPLD stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

