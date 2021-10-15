$8.17 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.33 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year sales of $32.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.77 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

NYSE:SAP opened at $145.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 100.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

