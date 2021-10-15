8,107 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $203.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.72. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $160.37 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

