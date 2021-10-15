81,494 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 81,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,618,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Northrop Grumman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,293. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $396.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

