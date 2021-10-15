88mph (MPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.54 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $78.17 or 0.00126680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $29.54 million and $2.69 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00207575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00093576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.