8X8 PROTOCOL Trading Down 9% This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $812,187.12 and approximately $668,768.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001275 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

