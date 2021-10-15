$985.98 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH) will post sales of $985.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $963.07 million. RH reported sales of $844.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $653.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $683.18 and a 200-day moving average of $664.92. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

